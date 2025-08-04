Lyon completes the signing of Czech Republic midfielder Pavel Šulc from Viktoria Plzeň

LYON, France (AP) — Czech Republic international Pavel Šulc has completed a move to French club Lyon from Viktoria Plzeň.…

LYON, France (AP) — Czech Republic international Pavel Šulc has completed a move to French club Lyon from Viktoria Plzeň.

Both clubs confirmed the transfer for a fee of 10 million euros ($11.6 million) on Monday.

The offensive midfielder scored 15 goals and had nine assists last season for Viktoria in the Czech league, having netted 18 goals and added six assists the previous campaign.

In July, he won the Czech Republic’s Golden Ball award for the first time for being the best player of the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old Šulc has played 14 international games for the Czech Republic, scoring four goals.

