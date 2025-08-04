Louisiana-Monroe athletic director John Hartwell resigns

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe athletic director John Hartwell resigned on Monday after two years and six months on the…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe athletic director John Hartwell resigned on Monday after two years and six months on the job.

An announcement made by the university said Hartwell, who was hired in February of 2023, will be “pursuing other professional opportunities.”

“We appreciate what John has done for ULM Athletics over the last few seasons and wish him and his family all the best,” ULM President Dr. Carrie L. Castille said.

“There is a plan in place, and we will be making that plan known as soon as the logistics are finalized,” she added. “My commitment to ULM Athletics and the Sun Belt Conference is unwavering, and we will continue to find ways to win on the field, on the court, in the community, and in the classroom.”

ULM finished last in the Sun Belt Conference in men’s basketball and baseball last season, and its 2024 football team went two games below .500.

Hartwell said in a one-sentence statement that he was grateful for the support he’d received from “student athletes, coaches, senior staff, donors, alumni, and all of Warhawk nation.”

The university said it would announce an interim replacement for Hartwell soon.

