Lokomotiv fans whistle Schalke’s Antwi-Adjei after his complaint of racist abuse in German Cup game

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Schalke midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei was whistled by Lokomotiv Leipzig supporters after he complained that he was subjected to racist abuse during the teams’ German Cup game on Sunday.

“Quite simply, it was racism. I think it has no place on a football field or generally in society,” Antwi-Adjei, who is Black, told Sky TV after the match. “I don’t want to repeat the words that were used, but it’s disappointing. I’m not the type to go home and cry, but still it’s disappointing that it happens on the field these days.”

Antwi-Adjei broke off play while taking a throw-in in the 13th minute, and subsequently spoke with a match official on the sideline. Referee Max Burda spoke to both captains while the first-round game was interrupted for around three minutes. The stadium announcer asked fans to refrain from using racist or discriminatory language.

Antwi-Adjei was subsequently whistled whenever he received the ball.

“There are always a few people here in the stadium who think they can get away with anything. They think they know better,” the 31-year-old Antwi-Adjei said. “But yeah, we keep going, we’ve progressed, and I hope such things don’t happen so often in future.”

Schalke won 1-0 with Bryan Lasme scoring the winner in extra time.

“We couldn’t verify it,” Lokomotiv spokesman Carsten Maschulle told Sky during halftime. “We have a member of staff who uses a wheelchair who was exactly or almost where the player was. He didn’t hear anything. We asked around a bit, but no one heard anything. The linesman, who is obviously standing nearby during the throw-in, apparently didn’t hear anything either. That’s the current status.”

Schalke plays in the second division while Lokomotiv is at fourth-tier level after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

