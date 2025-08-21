Liverpool defender Frimpong out for a few weeks with hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong will be out with a hamstring injury until after the upcoming…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong will be out with a hamstring injury until after the upcoming international break, manager Arne Slot said Thursday.

Frimpong was hurt in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth in the opening Premier League game on Friday, coming off in the 60th minute.

He will now miss the Premier League games against Newcastle on Monday and then Arsenal.

The Netherlands play Poland and Lithuania in World Cup qualifiers in early September.

Slot might be without a designated right back against Newcastle, with another option — Conor Bradley — having recently been injured. Long-time right back Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid during the offseason.

