Liverpool-Bournemouth match briefly stopped after Semenyo reports racist abuse to referee

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield was briefly stopped on Friday after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator.

In the 28th minute with the score at 0-0, referee Anthony Taylor was seen talking to Semenyo, who is Black, at a Liverpool corner.

Taylor then jogged to the sideline and spoke to both coaches, Liverpool’s Arne Slot and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola. After talking also to the captains, play resumed about two minutes later.

The Premier League confirmed to The Associated Press that Semenyo’s complaint was the reason for the stoppage.

Bournemouth’s players were seen consoling Semenyo.

An anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield after the halftime whistle was blown, the BBC reported.

