LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Results

Friday
At The Cardinal at St. Johns
Plymouth, Mich.
Purse: $50 million
Yardage 6,980; Par 70
Quarterfinal
Match One
Legion XIII 2, vs. Cleeks 1
Singles
Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII def. Richard Bland, Cleeks, 1 up.
Adrian Meronk, Cleeks def. Jon Rahm, Legion XII, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
Caleb Surrat and Tom McKibbon, Legion XIII def. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 2 and 1.
Match 2
Smash 2, 4Aces 1
Singles
Dustin Johnson, 4Aces def. Brooks Koepka, Smash, 1 up.
Talor Gooch, Smash def. Patrick Reed, 4Aces, 1 up.
Foursomes
Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak, Smash def. Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, 4Aces, 6 and 5.
Match 3
Crushers 2, Majesticks 1
Singles
Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers def. Lee Westwood, Majesticks, 4 and 2.
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks def. Anirban Lahiri, Crushers, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, Crushers def. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, Majesticks, 5 and 4.
Match 4
HyFlyers 3, Fireballs 0
Singles
Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers def. David Puig, Fireballs, 1 up.
Cameron Tringale, HyFlyers def. Abraham Ancer, Fireballs, 3 and 1.
Foursomes
Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree, HyFlyers def. Josele Ballester and Sergio Garcia, Fireballs, 1 up.
Match 5
Torque 2, Rangegoats 1
Singles
Joaquin Niemann, Torque def. Bubba Watson, RangeGoats, 2 and 1.
Ben Campbell, RangeGoats def. Mito Pereira, Torque, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz, Torque def. Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein, RangeGoats, 2 and 1.
Match 6
Stinger 2, Ripper 1
Singles
Dean Burmester, Stinger def. Lucas Herbert, Ripper, 4 and 2.
Cameron Smith, Ripper def. Branden Grace, Stinger, 3 and 2.
Foursomes
Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Stinger def. Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, Ripper, 4 and 3.
Saturday
Semifinal
Legion XIII vs. HyFlyers
Crushers vs. Smash
Torque vs. Stinger
