LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Results

Friday At The Cardinal at St. Johns Plymouth, Mich. Purse: $50 million Yardage 6,980; Par 70 Quarterfinal Match One Legion…

Friday

At The Cardinal at St. Johns

Plymouth, Mich.

Purse: $50 million

Yardage 6,980; Par 70

Quarterfinal

Match One

Legion XIII 2, vs. Cleeks 1

Singles

Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII def. Richard Bland, Cleeks, 1 up.

Adrian Meronk, Cleeks def. Jon Rahm, Legion XII, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Caleb Surrat and Tom McKibbon, Legion XIII def. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 2 and 1.

Match 2

Smash 2, 4Aces 1

Singles

Dustin Johnson, 4Aces def. Brooks Koepka, Smash, 1 up.

Talor Gooch, Smash def. Patrick Reed, 4Aces, 1 up.

Foursomes

Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak, Smash def. Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, 4Aces, 6 and 5.

Match 3

Crushers 2, Majesticks 1

Singles

Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers def. Lee Westwood, Majesticks, 4 and 2.

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks def. Anirban Lahiri, Crushers, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, Crushers def. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, Majesticks, 5 and 4.

Match 4

HyFlyers 3, Fireballs 0

Singles

Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers def. David Puig, Fireballs, 1 up.

Cameron Tringale, HyFlyers def. Abraham Ancer, Fireballs, 3 and 1.

Foursomes

Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree, HyFlyers def. Josele Ballester and Sergio Garcia, Fireballs, 1 up.

Match 5

Torque 2, Rangegoats 1

Singles

Joaquin Niemann, Torque def. Bubba Watson, RangeGoats, 2 and 1.

Ben Campbell, RangeGoats def. Mito Pereira, Torque, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz, Torque def. Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein, RangeGoats, 2 and 1.

Match 6

Stinger 2, Ripper 1

Singles

Dean Burmester, Stinger def. Lucas Herbert, Ripper, 4 and 2.

Cameron Smith, Ripper def. Branden Grace, Stinger, 3 and 2.

Foursomes

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Stinger def. Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, Ripper, 4 and 3.

Saturday

Semifinal

Legion XIII vs. HyFlyers

Crushers vs. Smash

Torque vs. Stinger

