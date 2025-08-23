LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Results

Saturday At The Cardinal at St. Johns Plymouth, Mich. Purse: $50 million Yardage 6,980; Par 70 Semifinal Match One Legion…

Saturday

At The Cardinal at St. Johns

Plymouth, Mich.

Purse: $50 million

Yardage 6,980; Par 70

Semifinal

Match One

Legion XIII 2, HyFlyers 1

Singles

Jon Rahm, Legion XII def. Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers, 2 and 1.

Cameron Tringale, HyFlyers def. Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Caleb Surrat and Tom McKibbon, Legion XIII def. Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree, HyFlyers, 3 and 1.

Match 2

Crushers 2, Smash 1

Singles

Brooks Koepka, Smash def. Anirban Lahiri, Crushers, 1 up.

Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers def. Talor Gooch, Smash, 1 up.

Foursomes

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, Crushers def. Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak, Smash, 2 up.

Match 3

Stinger 2, Torque 1

Singles

Dean Burmester, Stinger def. Joaquin Niemann, Torque, 2 up.

Mito Pereira, Torque def. Branden Grace, Stinger, 3 up.

Foursomes

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Stinger def. Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz, Torque, 2 and 1.

Rankings Bracket (Quarterfinal losers)

Match 4

Fireballs 2, Cleeks 1

Singles

Abraham Ancer, Fireballs def. Adrian Meronk, Cleeks, 2 and 1.

Richard Bland, Cleeks def. Josele Ballester, Fireballs, 6 and 4.

Foursomes

David Puig and Sergio Garcia, Fireballs def. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 4 and 2.

Match 5

4Aces 3, Majesticks 0

Singles

Dustin Johnson, 4Aces def. Henrik Stenson, Majesticks, 1 up.

Patrick Reed, 4Aces def. Sam Horsfield, Majesticks, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, 4Aces def. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, Majesticks, 6 and 5.

Match 6

Ripper 2, RangeGoats 1

Singles

Cameron Smith, Ripper def. Ben Campbell, RangeGoats, 1 up.

Matthew Wolff, RangeGoats def. Lucas Herbert, Ripper, 1 up.

Foursomes

Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, Ripper def. Bubba Watson and Peter Uihlein, RangeGoats, 4 and 2.

