LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Results

Saturday
At The Cardinal at St. Johns
Plymouth, Mich.
Purse: $50 million
Yardage 6,980; Par 70
Semifinal
Match One
Legion XIII 2, HyFlyers 1
Singles
Jon Rahm, Legion XII def. Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers, 2 and 1.
Cameron Tringale, HyFlyers def. Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
Caleb Surrat and Tom McKibbon, Legion XIII def. Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree, HyFlyers, 3 and 1.
Match 2
Crushers 2, Smash 1
Singles
Brooks Koepka, Smash def. Anirban Lahiri, Crushers, 1 up.
Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers def. Talor Gooch, Smash, 1 up.
Foursomes
Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, Crushers def. Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak, Smash, 2 up.
Match 3
Stinger 2, Torque 1
Singles
Dean Burmester, Stinger def. Joaquin Niemann, Torque, 2 up.
Mito Pereira, Torque def. Branden Grace, Stinger, 3 up.
Foursomes
Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Stinger def. Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz, Torque, 2 and 1.
—
Rankings Bracket (Quarterfinal losers)
Match 4
Fireballs 2, Cleeks 1
Singles
Abraham Ancer, Fireballs def. Adrian Meronk, Cleeks, 2 and 1.
Richard Bland, Cleeks def. Josele Ballester, Fireballs, 6 and 4.
Foursomes
David Puig and Sergio Garcia, Fireballs def. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 4 and 2.
Match 5
4Aces 3, Majesticks 0
Singles
Dustin Johnson, 4Aces def. Henrik Stenson, Majesticks, 1 up.
Patrick Reed, 4Aces def. Sam Horsfield, Majesticks, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, 4Aces def. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, Majesticks, 6 and 5.
Match 6
Ripper 2, RangeGoats 1
Singles
Cameron Smith, Ripper def. Ben Campbell, RangeGoats, 1 up.
Matthew Wolff, RangeGoats def. Lucas Herbert, Ripper, 1 up.
Foursomes
Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, Ripper def. Bubba Watson and Peter Uihlein, RangeGoats, 4 and 2.
