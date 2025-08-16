Lionel Messi has goal and assist in return from injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned from injury for Inter Miami to chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned from injury for Inter Miami to chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in a 3-1 win over the the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

It was the magic defender Maximiliano Falcón said the team has come to expect.

“We’re used to this. You saw what he did, got the ball with a clear look at goal and scored,” Falcón said in Spanish.

Even after a two game absence it was no surprise that Messi, MLS’ top goal scorer, led Inter Miami to victory. He had been training with the team since midweek and coach Javier Mascherano confirmed he would be available for the weekend match.

The Argentine superstar put in a 45 minute shift and his countryman Rodrigo de Paul assisted him as they beat the worst team in MLS. The two world champions did not participate in pregame warmups, but they did warm up before they entered the game at halftime to the raucous cheers of Miami fans.

Messi injured his hamstring on Aug. 2 against Necaxa in a Leagues Cup match. Inter Miami reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinals without him, but were defeated by instate rivals Orlando City 4-1 in MLS action.

Besides his ability, it’s Messi’s competitive attitude that transcends this Miami squad according to Mascherano.

“He wants to play every single game. He wanted to play in Orlando also. You have to understand why Leo is Leo, because he always wants to be on the pitch,” Mascherano said after the win over Galaxy.

Messi’s return comes at an important time, before his squad takes on eight-time Mexican champions Tigres UANL in South Florida on Wednesday. LA Galaxy, the reigning 2024 MLS Cup Champions, also looked at this Saturday’s game as a chance to rotate their squad ahead of their Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against C.F. Pachuca.

