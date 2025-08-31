Lenyn Sosa homers as the White Sox cool off the Yankees with a 3-2 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cooled…

CHICAGO (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cooled off the New York Yankees with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Sosa drove a 1-2 sinker from Tim Hill over the wall in center field for his 18th homer, extending his career high. Hill (4-4) retired his first two batters before Sosa went deep.

Cam Booser (2-4) got one out for the win. After Booser issued a leadoff walk to Trent Grisham in the ninth, Mike Vasil retired Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger for his third save.

New York had won a season-high seven in a row. It also had a nine-game road win streak.

The Yankees fell three games back of AL East-leading Toronto, which held off Milwaukee for an 8-4 win.

Colson Montgomery also homered for last-place Chicago, which had lost five straight. Will Robertson had a run-scoring double, and Martín Pérez pitched six innings of two-run ball.

The White Sox also got a lift from Mike Tauchman, who robbed Giancarlo Stanton of a two-run homer with a leaping catch at the wall in right in the third.

Judge hit a solo drive in the first for his 43rd homer of the season and No. 358 for his career, moving into a tie with Yogi Berra for fifth in franchise history. Judge also doubled and scored on Bellinger’s two-out double in the third.

Montgomery hit a one-out shot to center off Luis Gil in the sixth, tying it at 2. The 412-foot drive was the 15th homer in 46 games for the rookie shortstop since his major league debut on July 4.

Key moment

Vasil pounded his chest in celebration after Bellinger looked at a called third strike for the final out.

Key stat

The White Sox improved to 1-3 against the Yankees. There are three games left in the season series.

Up next

Yankees: Following an off day, Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) pitches on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Houston.

White Sox: Travel to Minnesota to begin a four-game set against the Twins on Monday.

