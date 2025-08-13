Leila Lacan scores 17 points and the Sun beat the Sky 71-62 to snap a 5-game skid

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan scored 17 points in her sixth start this season, Tina Charles added 15 points…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan scored 17 points in her sixth start this season, Tina Charles added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 71-62 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Marina Mabrey added 10 points for Connecticut (6-26), which improved to 5-11 at home.

Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points for Chicago (8-24), which has lost 11 of 12. Elizabeth Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Rachel Banham scored 10.

Chicago’s Rebecca Allen and Connecticut’s Bria Hartley were given technical fouls and ejected after they got into a shoving match in the second quarter. The Sky’s Ariel Atkins also got a technical and was ejected “for being an escalator,” referee Angelica Suffren said after the game. There was a lengthy delay while officials reviewed video of the incident.

Chicago only had eight players available in the second half, with Angel Reese (back) missing her sixth straight game.

The Sun led 55-34 midway through the third quarter. But the Sky started the fourth on a 11-0 run to get within single digits for the first time since it was 33-26 midway through the second quarter.

Charles ended the Sun’s field-goal drought on a 3-pointer with 5:31 left in the fourth and she added a jumper on their next possession for a 65-56 lead.

Williams converted a three-point play to pull Chicago within 67-62 with 2:32 left. But Connecticut answered with a three-point possession after Saniya Rivers was fouled in transition. She made the ensuing free throw and then Lacan converted a layup to help seal it.

