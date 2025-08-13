Leila Lacan scores 17 in 6th start this season and the Sun beat the Sky to snap 5-game skid

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan scored 17 points in her sixth start this season, Tina Charles added 15 points…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan scored 17 points in her sixth start this season, Tina Charles added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 71-62 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Marina Mabrey added 10 points for Connecticut (6-26), which improved to 5-11 at home.

Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points for Chicago (8-24), which has lost 11 of 12. Elizabeth Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Rachel Banham scored 10.

Chicago’s Rebecca Allen and Connecticut’s Bria Hartley were given technical fouls and ejected after they got into a shoving match in the second quarter. The Sky’s Ariel Atkins also got a technical and was ejected “for being an escalator,” referee Angelica Suffren said after the game. There was a lengthy delay while officials reviewed video of the incident.

Chicago only had eight players available in the second half, with Angel Reese (back) missing her sixth straight game.

VALKYRIES 88, MYSTICS 83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veronica Burton hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points — both career highs — Cecilia Zandalasini also made six 3s and finished with 20 points, and Golden State beat Washington for their third straight win.

The expansion Valkyries set franchise records for 3-pointers (15) and 3-point percentage (46.7%).

Burton, who made 10 of 13 from the field, finished with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Janelle Salaün added 11 for Golden State (17-15), which has won all three meetings with Washington.

Sonia Citron scored 13 points for the Mystics during a 29-9 fourth-quarter run that trimmed their deficit to 86-83. Citron converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer before she found Sug Sutton for a 3 that capped the spurt with 53.8 seconds to play.

Hayes made two free throws with 15.4 seconds left.

