Leeds signs Noah Okafor from AC Milan for $24.5M

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds completed the signing of Noah Okafor from AC Milan on Thursday for a fee of around 21 million euros ($24.5 million).

The newly-promoted Premier League team announced that Okafor had signed a four-year contract “subject to a work permit and international clearance.”

The Switzerland international is Leeds’ ninth signing since it earned promotion back to the Premier League, where it won its first match of the season on Monday, against Everton.

Okafor — who can play on either wing or as a central striker — joined Milan in 2023 from Red Bull Salzburg for around 14 million euros (then $15.5 million), penning a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old never really lived up to his potential with the Rossoneri, although he arrives off a promising pre-season, where he scored four goals in Milan’s Asia tour — including two against Liverpool.

A loan move to Leipzig in January collapsed after Okafor failed a medical but he went on to join Napoli on loan, earning a Serie A title winner’s medal despite only playing a total of 36 minutes across four matches.

