Laureano singles in Bogaerts in the 10th as the Padres walk-off the Red Sox, 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ramón Laureano singled in Xander Bogaerts from second base with no outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

With runners on first and second and the infield drawn in, Laureano, obtained from Baltimore at the trade deadeline, hit a chopper off off Garrett Whitlock (5-2) over third baseman Alex Bregman into left field. Bogaerts, who had a big game against his former team, scored.

Boston’s Roman Anthony tied it in the ninth when a ground-rule double off All-Star closer Robert Suarez that brought in Ceddanne Rafaela.

Bogaerts homered, had an RBI single and walked.

Manny Machado cost San Diego at least one run with a failed hidden-ball trick before Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito walked in two straight runs during a fifth-inning meltdown that gave the Padres the lead.

With the Red Sox leading 3-2, Giolito allowed Fernando Tatis Jr.’s leadoff single in the fifth and then retired Machado and Luis Arreaz. But he then walked four straight batters, including Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano with the bases loaded, and was lifted.

Giolito walked Jackson Merrill on four straight pitches, threw only one strike to Bogaerts and O’Hearn and went to a full count against Laureano. He allowed four runs and five hits, walked six and struck out one.

Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year free agent deal with the Padres in December 2022, homered leading off the second, his 10th, to tie it 1. He singled in Arraez with two outs in the third to pull the Padres to 3-2.

With one out in the top of the third, Jarren Duran took his lead off third base and Machado still had the ball after Alex Bregman was caught in a rundown on the previous play. With reliever Wandy Peralta on the rubber, Machado tagged Duran, who pointed to the mound. Third base umpire Scott Barry called a balk, and Duran scored to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Trevor Story moved from second to third.

By rule, the pitcher cannot be on the rubber for a hidden-ball trick to be legal. If another player tags a runner while the pitcher is on or straddling the rubber, it’s a balk.

Masataka Yoshida then hit a grounder to bring in Story and make it 3-1.

Key moment

Laureano’s winning single.

Key stat

Padres relievers Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Mason Miller, Suarez and Jason Adam (7-3) combined for 13 strikeouts from the fifth through 10th innings.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (8-5, 3.03 ERA) and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (4-10, 4.60) are scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale.

