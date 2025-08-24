Las Vegas visits Chicago, aims for 25th win of season

Las Vegas Aces (24-14, 14-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-27, 3-15 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (24-14, 14-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-27, 3-15 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will aim for its 25th win this season when the Aces visit the Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 5-14 on their home court. Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 8.4.

The Aces are 10-9 on the road. Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 10.2.

Chicago’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas’ 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sky. Reese is averaging 14.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 27.0 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Aces: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

