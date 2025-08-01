Las Vegas takes on Minnesota following Wilson’s 34-point game

Minnesota Lynx (23-5, 15-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (14-13, 8-7 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (23-5, 15-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (14-13, 8-7 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Minnesota Lynx after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 89-74 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces are 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference games is 15-2. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.7.

Las Vegas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won 109-78 in the last matchup on July 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collier is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx. Courtney Williams is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 85.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

