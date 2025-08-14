Las Vegas plays Phoenix, aims for 4th straight road win

Las Vegas Aces (19-14, 11-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (19-12, 9-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (19-14, 11-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (19-12, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Aces face Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury have gone 9-7 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 79.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Aces have gone 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.8.

Phoenix averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Mercury 84-81 in their last meeting on June 29. Wilson led the Aces with 26 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 22 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.