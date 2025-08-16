Las Vegas hosts Dallas after Wilson’s 30-point game

Dallas Wings (9-25, 3-13 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (20-14, 12-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (9-25, 3-13 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (20-14, 12-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Dallas Wings after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 86-83 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces are 12-8 in conference games. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 12.2.

The Wings are 3-13 in conference matchups. Dallas allows 86.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Dallas allows. Dallas’ 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 106-80 in the last matchup on July 27. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Young is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.