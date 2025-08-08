Las Vegas 23, Seattle 23

Las Vegas 0 3 7 13 — 23 Seattle 7 9 0 7 — 23 First Quarter Sea_Holani 24…

Las Vegas 0 3 7 13 — 23 Seattle 7 9 0 7 — 23

First Quarter

Sea_Holani 24 run (Myers kick), :39.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 27, 9:22.

Sea_Horton 10 pass from Lock (kick blocked), 6:37.

Sea_FG Myers 48, 1:42.

Third Quarter

Las_Laube 6 pass from A.O’Connell (Carlson kick), 9:03.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 56, 14:10.

Sea_Wright 1 run (Myers kick), 9:39.

Las_S.Jackson 41 pass from C.Miller (Carlson kick), 7:27.

Las_FG Carlson 51, 1:12.

A_68,425.

___

Las Sea First downs 21 23 Total Net Yards 392 368 Rushes-yards 26-104 32-170 Passing 288 198 Punt Returns 2-20 1-5 Kickoff Returns 2-61 3-51 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-36 Comp-Att-Int 25-40-2 18-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-10 Punts 2-41.5 4-55.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 10-80 9-78 Time of Possession 28:52 31:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Collier 9-42, Laube 5-34, Mostert 1-11, McCormick 3-11, C.Miller 1-4, Z.White 2-2, O’Connell 2-1, Jeanty 3-(minus 1). Seattle, Holani 7-61, Milroe 3-38, Wright 7-34, Tyus 6-23, Martinez 6-10, Lock 3-4.

PASSING_Las Vegas, O’Connell 18-30-2-205, C.Miller 6-7-0-76, G.Smith 1-3-0-15. Seattle, Lock 12-22-1-147, Milroe 6-10-0-61.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, S.Jackson 4-76, Dorsett 3-36, Runyon 3-33, Bachman 2-36, Thomas 2-24, Ismail 2-22, C.Johnson 2-17, Shorter 2-11, Thornton 1-17, Tucker 1-15, Laube 1-6, Bech 1-5, Mellott 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Horton 3-31, Lang 2-20, Bobo 2-15, Martinez 2-15, Arroyo 2-14, Young 1-31, Holani 1-20, Ouzts 1-17, Broden 1-15, R.White 1-14, Saubert 1-9, Russell 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Las Vegas, Carlson 55, Carlson 55.

