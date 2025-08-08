Las Vegas 23, Seattle 23

|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|7
|13
|—
|23
|Seattle
|7
|9
|0
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
Sea_Holani 24 run (Myers kick), :39.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 27, 9:22.
Sea_Horton 10 pass from Lock (kick blocked), 6:37.
Sea_FG Myers 48, 1:42.
Third Quarter
Las_Laube 6 pass from A.O’Connell (Carlson kick), 9:03.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 56, 14:10.
Sea_Wright 1 run (Myers kick), 9:39.
Las_S.Jackson 41 pass from C.Miller (Carlson kick), 7:27.
Las_FG Carlson 51, 1:12.
A_68,425.
|Las
|Sea
|First downs
|21
|23
|Total Net Yards
|392
|368
|Rushes-yards
|26-104
|32-170
|Passing
|288
|198
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-61
|3-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-36
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-2
|18-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-10
|Punts
|2-41.5
|4-55.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-80
|9-78
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Collier 9-42, Laube 5-34, Mostert 1-11, McCormick 3-11, C.Miller 1-4, Z.White 2-2, O’Connell 2-1, Jeanty 3-(minus 1). Seattle, Holani 7-61, Milroe 3-38, Wright 7-34, Tyus 6-23, Martinez 6-10, Lock 3-4.
PASSING_Las Vegas, O’Connell 18-30-2-205, C.Miller 6-7-0-76, G.Smith 1-3-0-15. Seattle, Lock 12-22-1-147, Milroe 6-10-0-61.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, S.Jackson 4-76, Dorsett 3-36, Runyon 3-33, Bachman 2-36, Thomas 2-24, Ismail 2-22, C.Johnson 2-17, Shorter 2-11, Thornton 1-17, Tucker 1-15, Laube 1-6, Bech 1-5, Mellott 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Horton 3-31, Lang 2-20, Bobo 2-15, Martinez 2-15, Arroyo 2-14, Young 1-31, Holani 1-20, Ouzts 1-17, Broden 1-15, R.White 1-14, Saubert 1-9, Russell 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Las Vegas, Carlson 55, Carlson 55.
