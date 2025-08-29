Lacan leads Connecticut against Minnesota after 22-point game

Minnesota Lynx (30-8, 17-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-28, 7-10 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (30-8, 17-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-28, 7-10 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Leila Lacan scored 22 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 101-95 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Sun have gone 6-12 in home games. Connecticut has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The Lynx are 12-6 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 7.1.

Connecticut averages 76.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 77.0 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Connecticut gives up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Sun 102-63 in their last meeting on June 29. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 23 points, and Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collier is averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.