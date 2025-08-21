La Liga Preview: Atletico needs to rebound from opening-game flop

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid revamped its already deep squad this summer with its hopes set on mounting a…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid revamped its already deep squad this summer with its hopes set on mounting a title challenge in La Liga.

But it is already trailing Barcelona and Real Madrid after losing its season-opener for the first time since Diego Simeone took over as coach more than a decade ago. It will try to forget that 2-1 loss at Espanyol when it hosts promoted Elche on Saturday.

Barcelona and Madrid also have games against newly-promoted sides in Round Two.

Key matchups

— Atletico knows its margin for error is always incredibly slim if it hopes to finish atop the table. So, Simeone will need to quickly get several new players – including Álex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso – into the groove after his team squandered a one-goal lead at Espanyol. It hosts an Elche side whose goal is simply not going straight back down to the second division. The minnow fought back for a 1-1 draw at home with Real Betis in its opener.

__ Defending champion Barcelona visits promoted Levante on Saturday. Hansi Flick’s team got goals from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres in a 3-0 win at Mallorca last weekend.

__ Madrid aims to build on a 1-0 victory over Osasuna that gave coach Xabi Alonso a winning start to the league. Madrid, which finished runner-up last season, travels north to Oviedo on Sunday in what should be a lopsided affair.

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski missed Barcelona’s trip to Mallorca due to muscle pain in his left thigh. He returned to training on Thursday, two days ahead of the Levante match. The Poland striker scored a team-high 42 goals across all competitions last season, his fourth since leaving Bayern Munich for Spain. At age 37, he promises to remain an elite scoring threat.

Out of action

Baena, Atletico’s new playmaker, is doubtful after he was substituted in the Espanyol game due to a muscle issue. Madrid will still be missing Jude Bellingham, who is expected to be out for a few more weeks after having surgery on his left shoulder in July.

Off the field

Will Rodrygo get some playing time? Madrid fans will be watching to see if Alonso plays the Brazil forward after he never left the bench against Osasuna. The 24-year-old is the subject of transfer rumors to the Premier League, with the summer transfer window open until the end of the month.

