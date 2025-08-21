Kyle Tucker returns to Cubs’ lineup after sitting out 3 games

Slumping All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker returned to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers after sitting out three…

Slumping All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker returned to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers after sitting out three games.

Tucker batted second and started in right field as the Cubs tried for a fourth straight win over NL Central-leading Milwaukee in the finale of a five-game series at Wrigley Field between the division rivals.

Tucker hasn’t played since Monday, when he went 0 for 4 in Chicago’s 7-0 loss to the Brewers. He’s batting .148 (8 for 54) in 15 games in August, and has only two extra-base hits — both doubles — in his last 24 games.

The 28-year-old Tucker batted .290 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs in his first 85 games and was an All-Star for the fourth time.

Following Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Brewers, Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed Tucker played with a small fracture in his right hand after he got hurt on an awkward slide against Cincinnati on June 1. Counsell suggested that might have contributed to Tucker’s slowdown.

But Counsell said there are no medical restrictions on Tucker. He merely got time off this week to help him break out of this slump.

On Thursday, Tucker downplayed the injury as a cause.

“I don’t know how much, like, it really affected my set-up and my swing and everything,” Tucker said. “It didn’t feel great at the time and I kind of dealt with it and obviously you just make adjustments to go out there and play.

“I’m sure other people have some things going on too that they just play with and make the adjustment with.”

Tucker was acquired in a December trade with Houston. He’s eligible for free agency after this season.

