Kyle Schwarber’s 2-run shot, grand slam powers Phillies to 13-3 rout of Orioles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, including a grand slam in Philadelphia’s eight-run sixth inning, and the Phillies pounded the Baltimore Orioles 13-3 win on Monday night.

Schwarber finished with six RBIs, running his major league-leading total to 94 on the season. The Phillies increased their NL East lead to 1 1/2 games over the Mets, who lost 7-6 to the Guardians in 10 innings.

Schwarber’s first homer of the game was a two-run shot deep into the second deck that tied it at 3 in the third. He heard “MVP! MVP!” chants when he came to the plate in the sixth. Schwarber, the All-Star Game MVP, launched his NL-best 40th of the season into the right-center seats off Yaramil Hiraldo for a grand slam that sent the crowd of 41,099 into a frenzy.

Harrison Bader homered for the first time since he was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline, a tiebreaking three-run shot earlier in the sixth.

The Phillies added closer Jhoan Duran and Bader in trades on consecutive days with Minnesota. With his 102.5 mph fastball and electric entrance, Duran was an instant fan favorite in Philly. Bader made his case with a homer off Corbin Martin.

Bryce Harper hit a solo shot for the Phillies, his 17th. Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for a 13-3 lead.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo (10-5) allowed a two-run homer to Tyler O’Neill and a solo shot to Jordan Westburg over six innings.

Key moment

Orioles starter Cade Povich (2-6) was pulled after 5 2/3 innings. Martin failed to get out of the jam and allowed a single and Bader’s decisive homer.

Key stat

Schwarber has reached 40 homers in three of his four seasons with the Phillies. He hit 38 last season.

Up next

The Orioles send RHP Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.27 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday night against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.82 ERA).

