Ketel Marte’s 9th-inning homer gives D-backs 3-2 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte’s solo home run to deep left field with two out in the ninth inning…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte’s solo home run to deep left field with two out in the ninth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Marte’s homer off Danny Coulombe (2-1) followed consecutive strikeouts of Jose Herrera and Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo’s was the fifth looking for Arizona among 11 strikeouts, after which manager Torey Lovullo protested and was ejected by home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson.

Jalen Beeks (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings followed in the ninth by rookie Juan Morillo, who earned his first big-league save.

Marte also drove in the seventh-inning run that tied the score 2-2 following two Rangers infield errors.

The Diamondbacks, 6 1/2 games out of the NL wild-card race, have won four of their last five games.

Arizona’s five most recent saves starting July 20 have come from five different pitchers.

The Rangers, who won Monday night’s series opener, are 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL West and 3 1/2 games out of the league’s last wild-card spot.

The Rangers, held to four hits, led 2-1 after three innings on sacrifice flies by Adolis García and Marcus Semien.

Texas starter Jack Leiter allowed four hits in five innings, one of them being Blaze Alexander’s solo home run in the third.

Diamondbacks starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed both runs in three innings in his fourth start of the season in 11 appearances after being signed in mid-June.

Key moment

Arizona’s seventh inning, aided by Texas pitcher Robert Garcia’s throwing error and third baseman Josh Jung’s fielding error.

Key stat

The Rangers were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Up next

Wednesday afternoon’s series finale will match Rangers RHP Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.38 ERA), who was acquired from Arizona on July 31, against Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (9-12, 5.31).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.