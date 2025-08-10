Kennedy scores late equalizer for Angel City in 1-1 with rival Wave

Alanna Kennedy scored a late equalizer and Angel City tied the San Diego Wave 1-1 on Sunday night in their…

Alanna Kennedy scored a late equalizer and Angel City tied the San Diego Wave 1-1 on Sunday night in their Southern California rivalry in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Elsewhere in the NWSL on Saturday, Gotham FC played to a scoreless draw at home with the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride were held to a 1-1 tie at home against Racing Louisville.

Just as the Wave looked to be securing a first home win over Angel City since 2022, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir sent in a cross and Kennedy leapt highest in the box to head home and make it 1-1 in the second minute of stoppage time. The goal was Kennedy’s first for Angel City.

San Diego had only opened the scoring in the 85th minute, when Makenzy Robbe curled in a shot across the goal from the right side of the box. It was Robbe’s first goal of the season, but her 10th career goal for the Wave.

In the first half, after being struck in the head by the ball, Angel City defender Sarah Gorden left the game with a concussion.

The fourth-place Wave (7-4-4) are now undefeated in their last four matches, although the last three have all been ties.

Angel City (4-7-4) remains 11th in the standings and is winless in its last seven games. The team is also winless since head coach Alex Straus came aboard in June.

Bloomer saves two penalty kicks for Racing Louisville

Jordyn Bloomer saved a pair of penalty kicks and Louisville escaped with a 1-1 draw on the road against the Pride.

With the game at 0-0, the Louisville goalkeeper confidently lunged to her right to parry away Julia Doyle’s effort from the spot in the 45th minute.

With the last kick of the first half, Racing jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Marisa DiGrande scored off a cross from Janine Sonis in the fourth minute of first half stoppage time.

Bloomer then blocked Angelina’s penalty kick in the 85th minute, diving to her left and firmly stopping the Orlando midfielder’s shot. Bloomer finished the match with five saves.

Just as it looked as if Bloomer’s heroics would secure all three points for Racing, Louisville midfielder Ary Borges headed a cross into her own net to gift the Pride a late equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time.

Racing (6-6-3) remain seventh in the NWSL standings, two points above the playoff line.

The Pride (8-4-3) sit at second, 12 points behind the Kansas City Current in first.

10-player Gotham holds on for tie with Spirit

Despite playing over an hour with 10 players, Gotham FC blunted the Washington Spirit i a scoreless draw at Sports Illustrated stadium.

After a VAR review, Gotham forward Geyse was sent off for raking the bottom of her left cleat above the ankle of Spirit defender Gabrielle Carle in the 30th minute. It was the fourth time this season that a Gotham player had been sent off in a match.

Sofia Cantore made her debut for the Spirit when she came off the bench at halftime, and by doing so became the first Italian to play in the NWSL.

Gotham (5-5-5) ended the weekend in eighth in the standings, which is the final playoff spot. The team also recorded its highest home attendance, 13,860, of the season so far.

The Spirit (8-4-3) sit third and remain undefeated since head coach Adrian Gonzalez was promoted from assistant after the departure of Jonatan Giraldez.

