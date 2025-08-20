Kei Nishikori will miss the US Open because of a back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, saying a back injury has not fully…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, saying a back injury has not fully healed.

Nishikori was injured in May and pulled out of the French Open. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan returned earlier this month for a first-round loss in Cincinnati but said his back isn’t healthy enough to play in New York.

“Hi fans, unfortunately I will not be ready for the U.S. Open yet. I had an MRI taken of my back and it’s not 100% healed yet,” Nishikori wrote in a social media post. “Working hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for the support.”

Nishikori was ranked No. 4 in 2015, the highest by an Asian men’s player but has struggled with injuries in recent years and has fallen to No. 88. He missed the entire 2022 season after a hip injury.

He will be replaced in the draw by a player who loses in the final stages of qualifying.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.