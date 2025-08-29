Keeper’s red card blows it for Brest and Lens comes from behind for Ligue 1 win

LENS, France (AP) — A red card for Brest goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki was the defining moment of its 3-1 loss…

LENS, France (AP) — A red card for Brest goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki was the defining moment of its 3-1 loss at Lens in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Brest was winning 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Mama Balde until the game changed when Majecki was sent off for clattering an opponent outside his box 10 minutes into the second half.

Florian Thauvin hammered home the penalty kick to level the score.

Morgan Guilavogui side-footed in from close range after Majecki’s replacement could only parry a powerful volley from the edge of the box.

Adrien Thomasson converted a low cross in stoppage time to complete Lens’ fourth straight win against Brest.

Brest has one point from a possible nine.

