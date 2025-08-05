Jorge Costa, Champions League winning captain of Porto, dies at 53

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Jorge Costa, who captained Porto to the 2004 Champions League title, died Tuesday of cardiac arrest,…

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Jorge Costa, who captained Porto to the 2004 Champions League title, died Tuesday of cardiac arrest, the club said. He was 53.

Costa, a central defender who made 50 international appearances for Portugal, was Porto’s director of football at the time of his death.

The club’s said in its announcement that Costa embodied Porto’s values: “dedication, leadership, passion, and an unwavering spirit of conquest.”

Portuguese media reported that Costa sustained cardiac arrest at the club’s training center and was transported to São João Hospital.

Costa’s finest achievement in his playing career was as captain of Jose Mourinho’s Porto team that was a surprise winner of the Champions League in 2004. A year earlier, he lifted the second-tier UEFA Cup.

Costa also helped Porto win eight Portuguese league titles.

He spent a short period on loan at English team Charlton in the 2001-02 season.

“To hear of a life taken at 53 is never nice to hear, but he’s a former teammate who had such a great standing in the game and captained a Champions League winning side,” said Steve Brown, chair of Charlton’s ex-players’ association. “He was loved at Charlton, a man mountain of a player and a great guy too.”

