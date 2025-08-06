Jonquel Jones leads New York Liberty to victory over Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 85-76 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Leonie Fiebich scored 14 points and Emma Meesseman, playing her first home game for the Liberty since her return to the WNBA, added 13. Chants of “Emma!” broke out at Barclay’s Center following the victory.

Meesseman, a former finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022 before winning the EuroLeague Women’s MVP the last three seasons, scored 11 points in her season debut on Sunday in an 87-78 win over Connecticut.

Paige Bueckers had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Wings’ first game since Dijonai Carrington was traded to the Lynx. Dallas forward Maddy Siegrist scored 13 points in her first game after missing two months due to a knee injury. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14.

SKY 78, MYSTICS 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Elizabeth Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points and 13 boards, and Chicago beat Washington to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Chicago (8-21) avoided being swept in the four-game regular-season series. The Sky had lost six straight against the Mystics and five in a row at home in the series.

Shakira Austin made a layup to open the scoring but Chicago ripped off a 14-0 run to take the lead for good. Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half — the 6-foot-7 center’s seventh consecutive double-double and ninth this season. Cardoso’s layup at the buzzer gave the Sky a 35-28 lead at the end of the second quarter and the Mystics got no closer.

Sonia Citron led Washington (13-16) with 13 points and Kiki Iriafen scored 10.

The Mystics have lost three in a row and six of eight.

SPARKS 100, FEVER 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half, Kelsey Plum had 25 points and 11 assists, and Los Angeles beat Indiana for their seventh win in eight games.

Jackson’s 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Los Angeles a 90-68 lead. Indiana answered with a 21-5 run to get within 95-89, but Azura Stevens made her fifth straight 3-pointer with 1:17 left for a nine-point lead to help seal the victory.

Stevens finished with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field, and Dearica Hamby added 16 points for Los Angeles (13-15). Cameron Brink tied her career high with five blocks in her third game back from an injury.

Caitlin Clark missed her eighth straight game due to a groin strain for Indiana (17-13). Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 34 points, including seven 3-pointers. Natasha Howard added 17 points and Aliyah Boston had her streak of double-doubles halted at six by finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

MERCURY 82, SUN 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her second straight triple-double and Satou Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting as Phoenix beat Connecticut.

Thomas has 14 career triple-doubles in the regular season and four more in the playoffs. There have been 50 triple-doubles in WNBA history (regular season and playoffs combined) and no other player has more than Sabrina Ionescu’s four. Thomas, who had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in an 83-67 win over Chicago on Sunday, also had consecutive triple-doubles in June 2023, as well as in Game 3 and Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals.

DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Phoenix (18-11), and Kahleah Copper scored 15.

Marina Mabrey led Connecticut (5-22) with 18 points, and Tina Charles scored 16. Rookie Leïla Lacan added 10 points, a season-high tying six steals and five rebounds. Lacan has at least one steal in eight consecutive games and has 25 steals in that span.

LYNX 91, STORM 91

SEATTLE (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half, Jessica Shepard added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Kayla McBride made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds to help Minnesota beat Seattle.

DiJonai Carrington — who was acquired from Dallas on Sunday in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick — made her debut for the Lynx and scored 13 points.

McBride finished with 14 points and Bridget Carleton scored 12 on four second-half 3-pointers.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 23 points. Ogwumike moved past Lauren Jackson and DeWanna Bonner into seventh in WNBA history with 140 career games scoring at least 20 points.

