Jets’ Mason Taylor out at least a week with high ankle sprain; Tyrod Taylor dealing with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor has a high ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for at least a week.

Taylor, a second-round pick out of LSU, had been one of the bright spots on offense for the Jets during the first few weeks of training camp. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday after a day off Sunday.

High ankle sprains often take several weeks to heal. But Coach Aaron Glenn, who announced the nature of the injury after practice Tuesday, doesn’t believe Taylor’s progress will be hampered by missing some practice time this summer.

“He’s a damn good player,” Glenn said. “He has the pedigree of being an NFL player because of his dad. I think he’s going to be just fine. I’m not worried about that player at all.”

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a knee injury that is being evaluated. The 36-year-old Taylor is expected to back up starter Justin Fields this season.

“Listen, we all know he’s an older player and obviously when you get to that point, there’s some wear and tear,” Glenn said. “So we wanted to make sure we get it taken care of so he can be ready for us when the season starts.”

Glenn added that the knee issue isn’t expected to keep Taylor sidelined for long.

“I don’t see it as a long-term (thing),” the coach said. “But I don’t want to just stamp that right now, but I am sure it is not.”

It was a busy day for the trainers, who had to handle a few other injuries at practice as the Jets prepare for their preseason opener at Green Bay on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart injured an ankle during individual drills and rode the cart in the passenger seat from the field into the facility.

Rookie cornerback Azareye’h Thomas injured his right shoulder when he fell on it while trying to break up a pass. Thomas was a third-round pick out of Florida State and is expected to have a role this season.

Edge rusher Will McDonald had back spasms during individual drills and sat out the rest of practice.

The Jets are already without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf), left guard John Simpson (back) and special teams ace Kris Boyd (shoulder).

Rookie safety Malachi Moore is being worked slowly back into practice as he recovers from an oblique injury. He was a fourth-rounder out of Alabama.

