Jazz Chisholm homers to help Yankees send Cardinals to their 3rd straight loss 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and Luis Gil pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings to help the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Friday night.

Gil (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks and had four strikeouts in his third start of the season. David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save of the season and second for the Yankees.

Andre Pallante (6-10) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out a season-high eight batters in five innings for the Cardinals, who have lost three straight games.

Victor Scott II hit an RBI double down the right field line off Camilo Doval, and Pedro Pagés scored on a wild pitch from Luke Weaver in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-3.

Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn hit back-to-back doubles to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard and chase Gil from the game.

Jason Domínguez lined a two-out RBI single to left field in the top of the third inning to put the Yankees ahead 4-0.

Chisholm lined a two-out, two-run homer, his 21st of the season, down the right field line to cap off a three-run first inning for the Yankees.

Key moment

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning in his first appearance at Busch Stadium since playing for the Cardinals from 2019-2024. Goldschmidt has been dealing with a mild right knee sprain suffered in Tuesday night’s 9-1 loss to Minnesota.

Key stat

Judge has reached base safely in 98 of his 112 games played this season. He went 0 for 4, but drew a walk off Matt Svanson in the ninth inning.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (12-5, 2.94 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (11-5, 4.06) Saturday.

