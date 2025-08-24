Jayden Hibbert has 1st MLS shut out in 2nd career start for Atlanta in 0-0 tie with Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) — Jayden Hibbert made his second career start in MLS and had his first shut for Atlanta United…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jayden Hibbert made his second career start in MLS and had his first shut for Atlanta United on Sunday in a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC.

Hibbert, a 21-year-old rookie, made his second career start and finished with two saves.

Atlanta (4-12-11) is winless in 11 straight, dating to a 3-2 win over Orlando on May 28.

Toronto (5-13-9) is winless in five consecutive games.

Sean Johnson had a save for Toronto.

Atlanta had 53% possession but was outshot 11-6, 2-1 on target, by Toronto.

Toronto and Atlanta played to a 1-1 tie on July 12.

