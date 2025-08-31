Jarren Duran hits inside-the-park homer for Red Sox against Pirates at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran hit an inside-the-park homer Sunday at Fenway Park, a three-run shot that gave the Boston…

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran hit an inside-the-park homer Sunday at Fenway Park, a three-run shot that gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With runners at the corners and two outs, Duran lined the first pitch from starter Mitch Keller into the right-center gap.

The ball got past right fielder Alexander Canario, who tried to cut it off, and rolled into the Fenway triangle. Then it caromed off the side wall of Boston’s bullpen and briefly got past center fielder Oneil Cruz.

As the crowd roared, the speedy Duran raced around third base and easily beat a relay throw to the plate standing up.

It was the second inside-the-park homer by the Red Sox at Fenway Park this season. Wilyer Abreu hit one on June 30 and became the sixth player in major league history with a grand slam and an inside-the-park homer in the same game.

Duran’s inside-the-park shot was the first of his career.

