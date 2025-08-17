Japan’s Ritsu Dōan shines on Eintracht Frankfurt debut in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Japan forward Ritsu Dōan scored twice on his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in a 5-0 win at fifth-tier…

BERLIN (AP) — Japan forward Ritsu Dōan scored twice on his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in a 5-0 win at fifth-tier FV Engers in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

The underdogs managed to hold Dino Toppmöller’s team for most of the first half until Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Dōan scored in quick succession before the break. Dōan scored again after it, and Elye Wahi and Paxten Aaronson both scored late to complete the rout.

Dōan joined Frankfurt 10 days ago from Bundesliga rival Freiburg, his arrival compensating for Hugo Ekitiké’s sale to Liverpool.

Frankfurt was without Mario Götze, who is still working his way back from injury, and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who is expected to join Paris FC following its promotion to the top division in France.

Frankfurt is expected to sign Michael Zetterer from Werder Bremen as Trapp’s replacement. Zetterer cried as he appeared to bid Bremen fans farewell following the team’s loss at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Frankfurt starts its Bundesliga campaign against Bremen on Aug. 23.

Also Sunday, second-division club Paderborn defeated third-tier Viktoria Cologne 3-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach faced fifth-tier Atlas Delmenhorst and Schalke was visiting Lokomotiv Leipzig among the other games to be played later.

