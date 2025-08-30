Jannik Sinner gets broken and drops a set at the US Open before coming back to beat Denis Shapovalov

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner got broken for the first time in Week 1 of the U.S. Open, then…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner got broken for the first time in Week 1 of the U.S. Open, then dropped a set in the tournament for the first time since last year’s quarterfinals. Later, he fell behind in the third set.

Still, the No. 1-seeded Sinner emerged to beat No. 27 Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Saturday to take his title defense at Flushing Meadows to the fourth round.

“Denis started off very well,” Sinner said, “and I just tried to stay there mentally.”

Sinner stretched his hard-court Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches, an unbeaten run that includes championships at the U.S. Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025. He also won the trophy at Wimbledon on grass courts in July.

The 24-year-old from Italy had won 14 sets in a row in New York since dropping one in a victory against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev a year ago.

On Saturday, Sinner double-faulted to close the opener, which earlier featured a remarkable 30-stroke point in which both men hit drop shots. Sinner took that point by sprinting back to the baseline and twisting his body to deliver a lob winner that floated just out of Shapovalov’s reach.

After rebounding to even the match at a set apiece, Sinner found himself trailing 3-0, love-30 in the third after Shapovalov — a left-hander from Canada who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 — grabbed 14 of 17 points.

From there, Sinner took nine games in a row to seize control.

Sinner stopped playing in the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Aug. 18 because he had a virus, then pulled out of the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament that began the next day.

