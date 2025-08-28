James leads Dallas against Atlanta after 22-point performance

Dallas Wings (9-30, 3-17 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (24-14, 12-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (9-30, 3-17 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (24-14, 12-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Atlanta Dream after Aziaha James scored 22 points in the Wings’ 101-95 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream have gone 12-6 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the WNBA giving up 77.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wings are 4-14 in road games. Dallas is fifth in the WNBA scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Maddy Siegrist averaging 7.1.

Atlanta’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 81.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 77.1 Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 88-85 in the last meeting on July 31. Naz Hillmon led the Dream with 21 points, and Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 19 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Luisa Geiselsoder is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 81.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hamstring).

Wings: JJ Quinerly: out for season (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.