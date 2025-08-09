Jack McGlynn scores twice late in second half to rally Dynamo to 2-2 draw with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored two goals late in the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo to…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored two goals late in the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 draw with Austin FC on Saturday night.

McGlynn found the net for the first time on a penalty kick in the 80th minute to get Houston (7-11-7) within a goal. The PK was awarded after Pablo Ortiz drew a foul on Robert Taylor.

McGlynn scored the equalizer in the 89th minute with assists from rookie defender Lawrence Ennali — his first — and Sebastian Kowalczyk — his third. It was the 22-year-old midfielder’s career-high fifth goal in his first season with the Dynamo after scoring seven goals in 99 appearances with the Philadelphia Union.

Ilie Sánchez gave Austin (9-8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute, scoring unassisted for his first goal in his first season with the club.

Defender Guliherme Biro gave Austin a two-goal lead 10 minutes later when he took a pass from Osman Bukari to score for the third time this season and match his total from last year’s rookie campaign. Bukari’s assist was his sixth of the season.

Brad Stuver totaled five saves for Austin.

Jonathan Bond turned away three shots for Houston.

The two-goal outburst by McGlynn helped Houston avoid losing for the seventh time in eight matches in Austin.

The Dynamo beat Austin 2-0 in Houston in April.

Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen needs one more win to reach 150 in regular-season play. He has the third most wins among active coaches and is seventh on the all-time list.

Austin will host FC Dallas on Saturday. The Dynamo travel to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 17.

