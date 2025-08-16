Itauma KOs Whyte in first round in non-title heavyweight fight

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Moses Itauma cemented his status as a heavyweight title contender by scoring a first-round knockout…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Moses Itauma cemented his status as a heavyweight title contender by scoring a first-round knockout over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

Just 20 years old, Itauma unloaded on the veteran Whyte and dropped him with a right hook before casually walking to the neutral corner while the referee counted.

Whyte staggered as he got to his feet, and the referee waved it off with 63 seconds remaining in the opening round.

Itauma improved to 13-0 and all 11 of his stoppages have come in either the first or second round.

Whyte (31-4, 21 KOs) was seen as Itauma’s best opponent to date, as the 37-year-old Londoner has shared the ring with the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

