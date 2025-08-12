Italian sportsman Mattia Debertolis dies after competing at World Games in China

The Italian sportsman Mattia Debertolis, who competed in foot orienteering, has died after featuring in an event at the World…

The Italian sportsman Mattia Debertolis, who competed in foot orienteering, has died after featuring in an event at the World Games in China’s southwest city of Chengdu.

International Orienteering Federation president Tom Hollowell said in a statement on Tuesday that he was “not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life.”

World Games organizers had previously said that Debertolis, 29, fell unconscious while participating in a men’s middle-distance event last Friday.

Debertolis was a member of the Italy team and had participated in several World Championships and World Cups. He placed fifth in the 2022 World Cup final relay.

