Italian champion Napoli signs defender Gutiérrez who starred in Girona’s stellar ’24 season

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Italian champion Napoli signed defender Miguel Gutiérrez on Tuesday from Girona, which lost another star player from the club’s surprising third-place finish in the Spanish league in 2024.

Napoli did not disclose the transfer fee for the 24-year-old left-back who reportedly signed on a five-year deal for 18 million euros ($21 million).

The former Real Madrid youth player was a standout performer when unheralded Girona placed third in La Liga two seasons ago after leading the standings as late as January. Madrid won the title and Barcelona was runner-up.

Gutiérrez played six games in Girona’s debut European campaign in the Champions League last season and scored in the team’s only win in the league phase, against Slovan Bratislava.

He earned an Olympic gold medal when Spain won the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Games last year.

Girona then finished 16th in La Liga last season, just one point and two places above the relegation zone. Loan signing Savinho had moved to parent club Manchester City and top scorer Artem Dovbyk was sold to Roma.

