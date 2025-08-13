It could be the most open Premier League title race in years as clubs spend big to take advantage

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League is back after one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory saw…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League is back after one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory saw Liverpool win a record-equaling 20th title, Manchester City go into meltdown and Manchester United hit new lows.

The new campaign kicks off on Friday and teams have spent big in an attempt to capitalize on what looks like being a wide open title race after City’s dominance was ended.

Defending champion Liverpool hasn’t stood still, with Florian Wirtz the pick of its signings for a fee that could rise to a British record $156 million.

Pep Guardiola’s rebuild at City began in January with around $450 million spent since then on revamping a team that saw its four-year title-winning run snapped last term.

And perennial runner-up Arsenal has finally secured a top-class striker in Viktor Gyokeres as it looks to win its first title since 2004.

Chelsea has continued its heavy-spending policy under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and, fresh from being crowned world club champion, will expect to challenge for the biggest prizes again.

Liverpool has a fight on its hands … with history

Liverpool knows just how difficult it is to win back-to-back championships.

Not since 1984 has the club successfully defended the title and it is not alone in struggling to hold onto the trophy. Only Guardiola’s City — champion in six out of seven seasons between 2018 and 2024 — has managed to retain the title since Alex Ferguson’s Man United retained its title in 2009.

But Liverpool coach Arne Slot already defied the odds by joining an elite group of coaches to win the title in their first year in the Premier League, following Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte. He has brought in high-quality additions, with Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike adding more firepower to Liverpool’s attack.

Man City and Guardiola have a point to prove

City endured a sudden and dramatic decline last season when its title defense unraveled before Christmas.

Defeat in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace consigned City to its first trophyless season in eight years.

There were mitigating factors — mainly the injury to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. But Guardiola’s extensive rebuild, including the signings of Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki, suggest City’s problems were more deeply rooted.

The last time Guardiola relinquished a title, he went on to win the next four. City’s Premier League rivals have been warned.

Arsenal looks like it has secured the missing piece

No team has been more consistent than Arsenal over the past three seasons — but that still hasn’t delivered a title.

The signing of Gyokeres could be the last piece of the puzzle. The Sweden striker outscored Kylian Mbappe, Haaland and Mohamed Salah last term. His overall record for Sporting Lisbon was 97 goals in 102 games. Arsenal will hope he can reproduce that form in England.

It’s a long road back for Man United

United recorded its lowest finish in the Premier League era (15th) last season, the most losses (18) and its lowest points total (42). Add to that the failure to qualify for any European competition and it was a year to forget.

Coach Ruben Amorim has vowed to bring the good times back. He’s signed Premier League-proven forwards in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, along with highly rated Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko. He’s also had a full offseason to work with his squad — something he was denied when hired midway through last season.

After winning two Portuguese titles at Sporting Lisbon, United is convinced he is the man to end more than a decade of decline since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Chelsea has issued a statement of intent

After a chaotic start, Chelsea’s U.S. owners are delivering results.

The revolving door of coaches has slowed down. The mega spending has not. And on the back of a season when Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League, qualified for the Champions League and won the newly expanded Club World Cup it looks like the two-time European champion is back among soccer’s elite.

Arsenal and United will be under pressure from the start

Arsenal faces a brutally testing start — coming up against United, Liverpool, City and Newcastle in its first six games of the season, with three of those away from home.

United takes on Arsenal, City and Chelsea within its first five games.

The fight to survive is getting harder

In the past two seasons all three clubs promoted from the Championship have been relegated the following year.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland have their work cut out to avoid the drop.

When does the Premier League season start and finish?

Defending champion Liverpool kicks off the season on Friday against Bournemouth at Anfield.

The last day of the season is May 24, 2026.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.