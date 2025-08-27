Isak selected by Sweden for World Cup qualifiers despite not playing for Newcastle

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Alexander Isak was selected by Sweden on Wednesday for the country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite having…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Alexander Isak was selected by Sweden on Wednesday for the country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite having not played for Newcastle this season as he seeks a move away.

The striker was part of a 24-man squad named by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for games against Slovenia and Kosovo.

“I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad, he is a huge player,” Tomasson said. “The situation he is in is not perfect and he has not trained with the team.

“But he is a player who can decide matches and he wants to be part of our squad. The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak.”

Isak, one of the world’s top strikers, used a post on social media last week to reveal his discontent at Newcastle, saying the club has broken promises about an agreement that would allow him to leave amid interest from Liverpool.

He hasn’t been part of the squad for Newcastle’s two Premier League matches so far — against Aston Villa and Liverpool — and is training away from the senior squad.

Sweden said Isak is due to link with the national team in Stockholm on Monday — the day the transfer window closes.

