Isak left out of Newcastle squad as Howe hopes impasse gets ‘resolved quickly’

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Alexander Isak was left out of Newcastle’s squad for its opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Sweden striker is at odds with the club as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe was widely expected not to include him for Saturday’s game, which finished in a 0-0 draw.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly, because it’s news around us all the time,” Howe told TNT Sports after the match. “Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that.”

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season and 27 overall. He earned icon status among fans by scoring one of those in the English League Cup final against Liverpool last March, helping Newcastle end a 70-year trophy drought.

New signing Anthony Elanga — who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for a reported 55 million pounds ($74 million) last month — was on the right of the attack against Villa.

Newcastle’s next game is at home to Liverpool on Aug. 25.

“It’s always spicy against Liverpool, there’s a history to the fixture,” Howe said. “We look forward to it. We know how good they are.” ___

