Isaac Collins’ sacrifice fly lifts Brewers past Diamondbacks 9-8 after blowing 6-run lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home the winning run, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered after blowing a six-run lead to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on Tuesday night.

For the second straight night, the major league-best Brewers grabbed an early 6-0 lead. Milwaukee hung on for a 7-5 victory Monday. This time, the Diamondbacks came all the way back to tie it.

William Contreras and Brice Turang hit two-run homers for Milwaukee. Gabriel Moreno had a three-run shot for Arizona.

Contreras singled to lead off the ninth before Juan Morillo (0-3) walked Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn to load the bases.

Kyle Backhus entered and retired Sal Frelick on a fly to center that was too shallow to advance pinch-runner Brandon Lockridge from third. Collins then delivered a fly to right that brought Lockridge home easily.

Shelby Miller (4-3) struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Brewers took a 6-0 lead off Brandon Pfaadt after three innings. After Moreno’s two-out homer off Jacob Misiorowski cut Milwaukee’s advantage to 6-3 in the fourth, Turang’s blast made it 8-3 in the sixth.

Arizona scored three runs off Tobias Myers in the seventh and tied it with two runs off Jared Koenig in the eighth. Geraldo Perdomo’s two-out double brought home Moreno to make it 8-all.

Key moment

Arizona had a runner on second with one out in the ninth when Milwaukee shortstop Andruw Monasterio made a diving stop of James McCann’s grounder and threw off-balance to first for the out. After an intentional walk, Miller struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Locklear.

Key stat

Turang has a National League-leading 63 total bases in August. He has homered nine times this month.

Up next

Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.63 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks and Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.44) pitches for the Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers have won each of Priester’s last 15 appearances.

