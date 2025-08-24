Ireland set Women’s Rugby World Cup record in key win over Japan

Ireland achieved its highest Women’s Rugby World Cup score after putting down Japan 42-14 in Northampton on Sunday. The Irish…

Ireland achieved its highest Women’s Rugby World Cup score after putting down Japan 42-14 in Northampton on Sunday.

The Irish scored six converted tries to pass their previous World Cup high of 40-5 against Kazakhstan in 2014.

Both teams, in the same pool as defending champion New Zealand and Spain, targeted their tournament opener at sunny Franklin’s Gardens as a key step toward making the quarterfinals. Japan gave away height and weight advantages to higher-ranked Ireland but won their last matchup in 2022 and was buoyed by wins this year over the U.S. and Spain.

Japan had eight visits to the 22, almost as many as Ireland, but wasn’t as good at protecting the ball. And Ireland’s ability to break tackles and produce almost 400 post-contact meters was also decisive.

Ireland used its first World Cup match in eight years like it was trying to make up for lost time.

Tries by wingers Amee-Leigh Costigan and Beibhinn Parsons, hooker Neve Jones and first-time test flanker Fiona Tuite gave Ireland a bonus point by halftime and seemingly the win.

But Japan’s try by midfielder Haruka Hirotsu in the first half was added to by flanker Masami Kawamura to start the second and they trailed only 28-14.

Big runs by Kawamura and wing Misaki Matsumura propelled Japan to the Irish posts again and they looked set to score their third try but Ireland center Eve Higgins intercepted and ran 90 meters to the other end for the clincher for Ireland and heartbreak for Japan.

A penalty try to Ireland for a collapsed rolling maul and yellow card to Japan prop Sachiko Kato were ruled out after the TMO revealed Irish obstruction in the lineout.

But Ireland scored three minutes later through replacement back Enya Breen. Dannah O’Brien nailed her sixth straight conversion.

