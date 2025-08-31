Ireland reaches Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after beating Spain

Ireland reached the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after getting past Spain 43-27 in Northampton on Sunday. The achievement was…

Ireland reached the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after getting past Spain 43-27 in Northampton on Sunday.

The achievement was Ireland’s best at a World Cup since it got to the 2014 semifinals, after beating New Zealand for the first time. The Irish and Black Ferns meet next weekend to decide the winner of Pool C.

Ireland and Spain split their last two matches by a combined three points and gave another absorbing match.

The Irish had to make more tackles and spent more time in their half, but their discipline was better and they were more clinical, scoring seven tries to Spain’s five.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup — Spain beat Ireland 8-7 in qualifying — Ireland has returned to the party with two bonus-point wins, and both without its injured star No. 8 Aoife Wafer.

Many of the game’s tries had a familiar theme, with forwards battering the line, slimming the defense and a back scoring out wide.

Ireland jumped ahead with tries by flyhalf Dannah O’Brien from a lucky bounce and wing Amee-Leigh Costigan but Spain leveled at 12-12 with scores from wing Claudia Perez after a 50:22 and hooker Marieta Roman after a lineout trick play.

In the last six minutes of the half, Ireland restored the 12-point lead with tries by backs Eve Higgins after Spain couldn’t clear its lines, and Anna McGann.

Ireland botched the second-half kickoff and Spain center Claudia Peña scored.

But Ireland No. 8 Grace Moore crashed over twice in succession to make the scoreline safer at 36-17.

Spain made nine lineup changes after a battering from New Zealand last weekend but was relentless to the end again.

McGann scored a second try for Ireland but Spain finished better with tries by lock Lourdes Alameda and replacement hooker Cristina Blanco from the same lineout trick play that worked in the first half.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.