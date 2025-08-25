Injured Neymar out and Paquetá back for Brazil’s last World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá was summoned by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá was summoned by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first time on Monday for the last two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next month.

Paquetá has already played five qualifiers in the campaign but not for Brazil since Ancelotti took charge in May. The coach said he wants to get to know him better.

Paquetá was cleared last month of spot-fixing charges brought against him by the English Football Association two years ago. He scored for West Ham on Friday in the 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Brazil has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and strikers Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were left out of the latest squad.

Neymar suffered a muscle injury in training last Thursday, his Santos club said.

Asked about the absence of Neymar, who has received more playing time for Santos in the last two months, Ancelotti said, “We don’t need to test him.”

Brazil, third in South American qualifying, hosts eliminated Chile at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 4. Five days later, Brazil is at Bolivia, which is fighting for a spot in the international qualifying playoffs.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alexsandro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Vanderson (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards: Estêvão (Chelsea), João Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham)

