Injured All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown to miss 2nd Rugby Championship test in Argentina

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Injuries to lock Patrick Tuipulotu and center Anton Lienert-Brown will force changes to New Zealand’s lineup for the second Rugby Championship test against Argentina at Buenos Aires.

Both players started on the bench in the first test in Cordoba, where the All Blacks won 41-24.

Tuipulotu made an impact when he entered the test in the second half but Lienert-Brown ended the match in the sin-bin after a clash of heads.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson said Tuipulotu had a head injury and was taken to a hospital after the match. His involvement in the remainder of the Rugby Championship is in doubt.

Lienert-Brown also sustained a head knock when he collided with Argentina center Santiago Chocobares.

Robertson said Tuipulotu had been unfortunate in a tough run with injuries.

“His value on and off the field is a great presence, he makes great decisions, his lineout calling is invaluable,” Robertson said. “We’ve got (replacement) options. We’ve got Josh Lord here, Samipeni (Finau) can play No. 6 and cover lock. We’ve got the depth.”

Quinn Tupaea and Timoci Tavatavanawai provide cover at center in the All Blacks squad.

Robertson confirmed backrower Wallace Sititi and prop Tamaiti Williams will be available for the second test after recovering from injuries.

“The load on Tamaiti and the running meters for Wallace have been really critical,” he said. “Obviously they’ve got managed minutes and aren’t going to go 80. I mean they could, but that’s not optimal when they first come back. But they’re fit and healthy.”

