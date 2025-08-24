India’s Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI (AP) — India star batter Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from all forms of cricket on Sunday after representing…

NEW DELHI (AP) — India star batter Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from all forms of cricket on Sunday after representing his country in 103 test matches.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field — it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant,” Pujara said on X.

“But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

The 37-year-old Pujara scored 7,195 runs in 103 test matches at an impressive average of 43.60, featuring 19 centuries and 35 half centuries.

Pujara hasn’t played a test match since competing against Australia at the World Test Championship final in 2023. He made his first class debut for Saurashtra in late 2005 and also played for them in the last Ranji Trophy season.

In his brief white-ball career, Pujara played five one-day internationals during 2013-14, but cemented his place in the test side while mostly batting at No. 3 after Rahul Dravid quit international cricket.

Pujara, a technically proficient right-handed batter, made his test debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 2010 and was part of many memorable victories against the same opposition in red-ball cricket.

He was named player of the series in what was India’s first test series win on Australian soil after scoring 521 runs across the four matches in the southern summer of 2018-19.

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team,” Pujara said. “Little did I know then that this game would give me so much — invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.”

Pujara thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Saurashtra Cricket Association, franchises and counties in England and for supporting him throughout his career.

“The game has taken me to places across the globe – and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant,” he said. “Thank you for all the love and support!”

