Indiana visits Seattle after Ogwumike’s 37-point outing

Indiana Fever (16-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-12, 9-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Indiana Fever after Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points in the Seattle Storm’s 108-106 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm have gone 8-6 in home games. Seattle has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fever are 7-6 on the road. Indiana averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Seattle is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Storm 94-86 in their last meeting on June 25. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 31 points, and Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.9 points for the Fever. Boston is averaging 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

