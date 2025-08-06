Indiana takes on Phoenix following Mitchell’s 34-point game

Indiana Fever (17-13, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (18-11, 9-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (17-13, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (18-11, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Phoenix Mercury after Kelsey Mitchell scored 34 points in the Fever’s 100-91 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 10-4 on their home court. Phoenix has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fever are 8-7 in road games. Indiana is eighth in the WNBA allowing 81.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Phoenix averages 83.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 81.4 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 85.3 points per game, 4.9 more than the 80.4 Phoenix allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on July 30 the Fever won 107-101 led by 27 points from Aari McDonald, while Alyssa Thomas scored 32 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.